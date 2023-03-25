Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 32,142 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,757% compared to the typical volume of 1,731 put options.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

