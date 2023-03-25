Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of TZOO opened at $5.17 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

