Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Travelzoo Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TZOO opened at $5.17 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
