Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

TVTX opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

