Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Evercore ISI

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.78.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $99.01.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $41,604,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,442,627. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

