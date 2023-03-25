Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $59.00. The stock traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 322215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,604,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,627. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

