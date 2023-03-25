TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

