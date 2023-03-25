Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $673.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,843 shares of company stock worth $2,745,488. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

