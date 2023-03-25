U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $64.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.38% from the company’s previous close.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NYSE:USB opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

