Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

UBER stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.