UBS Group Reiterates “€205.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($203.23) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €179.10 ($192.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.92. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 52-week high of €181.15 ($194.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

