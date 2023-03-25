UBS Group Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

EPA RNO opened at €35.45 ($38.12) on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.50 and a 200-day moving average of €34.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

