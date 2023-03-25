United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

