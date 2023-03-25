United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $2,194,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $2,194,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,400 shares of company stock worth $48,933,573. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

