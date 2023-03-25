Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UBA stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.