Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 1.6 %

VALU stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

