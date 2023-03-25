VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYD stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.