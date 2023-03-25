Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

About Vector Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

