Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Vector Group Stock Performance
Vector Group stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vector Group
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vector Group (VGR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.