Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

