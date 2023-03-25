VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,891,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

