Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 10,533 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $192,016.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $42,960.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.86 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

