VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
