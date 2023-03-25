VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.