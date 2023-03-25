Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.75.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

About Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.