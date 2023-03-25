Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.75.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
