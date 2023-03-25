Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 143 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 121,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 179,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

