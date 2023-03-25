Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 987 ($12.12) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 879.83 ($10.80).

LON VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.87) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 993 ($12.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.87, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 683.47.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,368,291.78). Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

