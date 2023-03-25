Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Vital Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ VITL opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.58 million, a P/E ratio of 745.87 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
