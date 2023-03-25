Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.58 million, a P/E ratio of 745.87 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.