VMware Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,358 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 2,236 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

VMware Company Profile

Shares of VMW opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

