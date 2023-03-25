Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €119.00 ($127.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is €128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €131.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

