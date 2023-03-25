Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,203,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,758,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 541,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 489,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Vontier stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

