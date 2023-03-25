voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.52.
About voxeljet
