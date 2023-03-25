Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,733,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.