WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

WSBC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

