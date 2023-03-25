Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.29

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 9613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,570 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.