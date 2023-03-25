Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $30.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 1,366,893 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

