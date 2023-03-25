Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $30.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 1,366,893 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

