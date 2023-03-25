WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $1.75. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 21736606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

