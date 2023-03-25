William Blair Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $256.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.51 and a 200-day moving average of $239.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

Further Reading

