Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

INTC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

