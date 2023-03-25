Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 121,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

