Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $67.39. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 46,439 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.