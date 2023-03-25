Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $67.39. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 46,439 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.
In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
