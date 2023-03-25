Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Critical Survey

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -19.95% -17.59% -9.23% MJ N/A -239.84% -80.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xometry and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $381.05 million 1.68 -$76.03 million ($1.61) -8.90 MJ $240,000.00 21.84 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Xometry has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xometry and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 3 5 0 2.44 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.35%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than MJ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xometry beats MJ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

