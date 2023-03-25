Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 113.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

