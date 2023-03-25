Zacks Research Weighs in on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.