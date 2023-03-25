Zacks Small Cap Comments on Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

