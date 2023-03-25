Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

