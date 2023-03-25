Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zevra Therapeutics
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevra Therapeutics (KMPH)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.