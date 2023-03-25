Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $492,520.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,120.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 215.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

