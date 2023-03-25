Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $239,547.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

