1,023 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $5,318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 39.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 38.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.93.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

