11,996 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.53 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.