11,996 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:CRK opened at $10.53 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
