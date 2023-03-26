120,402 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $917.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

