12,117 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
NYSE SWN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.