12,117 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

