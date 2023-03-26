1,521 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.
Wingstop Stock Up 0.0 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.
Insider Activity at Wingstop
In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
